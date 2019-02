Would you change your diet if it would lower your risk of developing cancer? According to a new study diets high in whole grain, like bread or cereal can reduce a person’s risk of developing liver cancer by up to 40%. This is because whole grains, bran and cereal fibers decrease insulin resistance and inflammation which cause cancer.

