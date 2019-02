Fellas don’t give up on love! There are still some good women out there and there are single ones! But, there’s probably a reason why she’s single. Maybe she’s just enjoying the single life and not looking for a man. She could also be horrible at picking guys, she may have a thing for “bad boys.”

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: