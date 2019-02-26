CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Gloria Govan Won’t Do Jail Time For Violating Restraining Order

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Gloria Govan got some good news from a judge today and. She won’t have to spend time in jail for violating the court’s previous judgement and contacting her children.

On Monday Govan and her ex husband, former NBAer Matt Barnes were in court to continue their battle regarding a restraining order that Barnes accused her of.

Specifically, Barnes says Govan reached out to their kids via phone even though she was barred from doing so  after he filed a temporary restraining order following her arrest.

Here’s more via The Blast:

Even though Barnes initially said he wanted Govan thrown in jail, we’re told he really just wanted it made clear that she needs to respect the court’s order. His lawyers told the court Barnes really didn’t want her in handcuffs, just to learn a lesson because he felt she was “flipping the bird” at the court’s order. We’re told he suggested community service instead of jail.

In the end, the judge also felt Govan hadn’t done enough to violate the restraining order, and dismissed all the charges against the reality star.

Hmm, that brings us right back to square one. Their ongoing legal war over custody and money continues.

We Tried To Make It Work: Divorced Celebs
26 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Gloria Govan , Matt Barnes , restraining order

One thought on “Gloria Govan Won’t Do Jail Time For Violating Restraining Order

  1. Butter Pecan on said:

    Men, this is what awaits you if you hook up with a black woman. Look at those who have traveled the road before you. You can take them out of the hood, but hood rat will always be in their DNA

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close