Matt Barnes Welcomes A New Baby Boy; Wins Lower Child Support Payments In Court

Matt Barnes is probably on Amazon right now looking for something special for his lawyer for Christmas … all because he’s got some extra cash to do so now that his child support payments to Gloria Govan have been lowered, substantially.

Barnes went to court to have his payments reduced and according to legal docs obtained by The Blast, the former NBA star was granted his request of reduced payments to the “Basketball Wives” star.

Would you believe Barnes was shelling over $20k to Govan every month to cover expenses for their two son. However, now that Barnes no longer has all that NBA money coming in, he asked that his payments be lowered to a more reasonable amount.

The number he had in mind was $7,500, which works out to $3,750 per child, and the judge agreed.’

At first glance that seems to be bad news for Govan, and it is, but it’s not completely bad for her. That’s because the reduction is only temporary while the two continue hashing out their many issues.

Wait a minute! There’s more good news for Matt Barnes. Dude is also celebrating the birth of his newest son, Ashton Joseph Barnes, with model Anansa Sims (see baby’s Instagram pic below).

In related news, Gloria Govan’s future husband, Derek Fisher, was named Friday as the new head-coach of the LA Sparks, the team he watched play at Staples Center while helping the Lakers win five NBA championships as their point guard. It’s Fisher’s second stint as a head coach in the pro ranks. He was fired from the New York Knicks in 2016.

And just in case you’re thinking this is a step down or not a good move for Fisher, he counters with an au contraire, mi amigo.

“This opportunity is not a step down, sideways, backwards, somehow different than the men’s game,” Fisher told a room full of media at a downtown hotel, insisting the WNBA isn’t a steppingstone. “There isn’t a future outside of what we’re here to talk about today.”

