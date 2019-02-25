The TJMS Is Headed To The 74th CIAA Tournament

If You Missed It
| 02.25.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

The TJMS crew is getting ready to head to Charlotte for the 74th CIAA tournament where they’ll be doing a Skyshow on Friday morning.

The CIAA Commissioner, Jacque McWilliams can’t believe the tournament is finally here and knows, “it will be a great time.” According to her, the tournament brings about 150,000 people to the city and it leaves about $50 million average impact per year. But the most exciting part is that they raise about $1.5 million for scholarships every year.

The weekend kicks off with the Skyshow featuring Avant, Johnny Gill and DJ Cool. Admission is free so come out and party!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

CIAA , Skyshow , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Fav Celebs Did On Instagram This Week (02/02-02/08)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close