The TJMS Is Headed To The 74th CIAA Tournament

The TJMS crew is getting ready to head to Charlotte for the 74th CIAA tournament where they’ll be doing a Skyshow on Friday morning.

The CIAA Commissioner, Jacque McWilliams can’t believe the tournament is finally here and knows, “it will be a great time.” According to her, the tournament brings about 150,000 people to the city and it leaves about $50 million average impact per year. But the most exciting part is that they raise about $1.5 million for scholarships every year.

The weekend kicks off with the Skyshow featuring Avant, Johnny Gill and DJ Cool. Admission is free so come out and party!

