The Oscars were last night and while there were some well deserved wins, Sybil thinks they got one big one wrong. Green Book won for best picture, Sybil says it was a good movie but not “best picture.” She feels like Black Panther should have won, and if they said “Wakanda for everyone” it may have won.

