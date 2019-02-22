Roseanne Barr Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ‘Bug Eyed B**Ch’ Over Her Politics [Video]

Roseanne Barr is the back at hurling insults at women with opposing views from her own, and this time she’s taking shots at Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her proposed Green New Deal.

You recall how the actress/comedienne lost her job on her hit ABC show after her racist Twitter rant against Valerie Jarrett. Now, in a video posted to Youtube, Barr calls Ocasio-Cortez a “Bug Eyed B**ch” over a plan intended to “achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and create economic prosperity for all.”

Here’s some of what she said:

“That Green New Deal that that Farrakhan-loving b*tch, I don’t even remember her name, the bug-eyed bitch, it looks like a realtor, she got the realtor eyes,” Barr rambles in the opening. “I can always tell by realtor eyes, she got ‘em. Bug-eyed lying bitch, Farrakhan fan, Israel hater, lefty dumbass, dumbasses.”

Let Roseanne tell it via the clip above.

Back in May, Barr was swiftly fired from her own show after she tweeted racist remarks about former Barack Obama adviser, calling Jarrett a mash-up of the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.”

ABC didn’t waste time kicking her to the curb once they caught wind of the offensive tweet.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Barr apologized for the remarks but reportedly has since spread a lot more hate speech and radial ideas.

“It’s really hard to say this, but I didn’t mean what they think I meant,” she said during the interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE