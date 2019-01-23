Whoopi Goldberg To Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Sit Still For A Minute And Learn The Job’

Whoopi Goldberg wasn’t thrilled with newly sworn-in Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper that aired Sunday night.

“The View” host had some advice for the young politician over her negative remarks of Democratic officials. Goldberg believes Ocasio-Cortez needs to pump the breaks and stop “pooping” on “the shoulders of quite a few giants.”

Goldberg’s fellow co-hosts agreed with her feedback on Ocasio-Cortez’s 60 Minutes appearance.

“When you can't provide for your kids working a full-time job … When you can't have healthcare. That is not—that is not dignified.” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she sees a gap between the political narrative and real-life experience. https://t.co/dSLCTcAprE pic.twitter.com/rVowuWGu3o — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

“She’s very opinionated, which we like. We like opinionated women. But it is very, very difficult when people make accusations where you say the Democrats have done nothing,” Goldberg said, before directing her message at Ocasio-Cortez. “I just want to throw this out to you. John Lewis wasn’t sitting still. Dianne Feinstein wasn’t sitting still. There are a whole bunch of people in the Democratic Party who have been busting their asses to make sure that women get what they need, people get what they need, [and] children get what they need.”

Goldberg elaborated further, adding: “You just got in there, and I know you’ve got lots of good ideas. But I would encourage you to sit still for a minute and learn the job because there are people in that party who have been working their tails off for this country.”

She continued: “I just feel like, you know, you don’t have to be born into. You don’t have to know it when you step out. But before you start pooping on people and what they’ve done, you gotta do something too.”

“You can’t poop on what was when you’re coming in on the shoulders of quite a few giants.”

The remarks received thunderous applause from the audience.

You can watch Goldberg talk about Ocasio-Cortez in the video below, starting at the 2:20 mark:

