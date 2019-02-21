Wendy Williams Announces Return Date To Talk Show

Wendy Williams has announced a return to her talk show. The embattled talk show hostess, who was dealing with a series of issues, including a fractured shoulder and complications stemming from the automimmune illness Graves disease, has been absent from her show for more than two months.

During that time, Nick Cannon, our own Sherri Shepherd, actor Jerry O’Connell and personality Bevy Smith have stepped in as guest host or part of a rotating panel. Williams has not been seen much in public since her hiatus and recent reports alleged that she and her husband/manager Kevin Hunter were no longer communicating with show producers.

Apparently, that’s not the case. Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show issued a statement confirming Williams’ return in two weeks.

“Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show. We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.”

On her part, Williams also issued a statement, thanking both Debmar-Mercury and the show’s team.

