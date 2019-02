Now that Tristan Thompson is out of Khloe Kardashian‘s life after his recent cheating scandal. Huggy has a message for Lamar Odom, it’s his time to shine! Lamar can get back in there and it’ll be “operation tall step daddy.” He’s sure Khloe will take Lamar back because you know what they say, “once you go Black you go back to the fist Black you left because of crack.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: