News
HomeNewsNational News

4-Year-Old Inspires With Trampoline Act In His Wheelchair

Leave a comment

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota charity event turned into worldwide inspiration when a 4-year-old boy performed his favorite trampoline act in his wheelchair.

Wyatt Burggraff was born with spina bifida, a birth defect that prevents the spinal column from forming properly. That doesn’t keep him off the trampoline at Fargo’s TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics, a gym that offers programs for children with disabilities.

video on the gym’s Facebook site made at a Valentine’s Day fundraiser shows the gym’s special needs coordinator bouncing with Wyatt in his chair on the trampoline. At one point Wyatt indicates he wants to go faster.

Executive director Kim Pladson says she hopes the video, viewed millions of times, shows people the “potential each child has and tearing down barriers.”

Comeback Kids: Famous Folks Who Returned To Stardom
13 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Disability , North Dakota , trampoline , wheelchair , Wyatt Burggraff

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close