WATCH: Houston Socialite Angered By Child’s Birthday Shoot Goes Viral

In the latest viral example of white folks not minding their own business, let us introduce you to Franci Neely, a Houston socialite who was once married to Houston Astros owner Jim Crane.

Apparently, Neely is a resident of an upscale Houston neighborhood with a scenic park popular with people who like to take photos for the ‘Gram or wherever else people post photos of their engagements, gender reveals, baby pics and more.

While it can be annoying to see a daily parade of folks in your area snapping away, the problem is that the park is public property where, as long as its legal, people can do what they want.

Neely’s ire was incited by a family taking pics of their child’s first birthday who were blocking the walkway, something that is prohibited (but we can figure do anyway given that the walkway’s rows of trees is what makes is so scenic in the first place).

An irate Neely confronted the couple and as these encounters go, ended up being recorded. At first it was a verbal confrontation, but then Neely took it a step further by hitting at the camera phone recording her.

The phone belonged to Isaiah Allen, the baby’s father. He and his wife were understandably outraged by Neely’s behavior and posted the video on social media. Neely responded, saying that the amount of photographers in the park bothered her, but that she was “sorry” she got so angry.

We’re thinking that Neely, who has confronted other in the past, got luck that she confronted a couple who didn’t respond to her physically pushing a cameraphone away in a completely different manner.

Watch the story below:

Here is the raw video of the incident:

What would you have done?

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: