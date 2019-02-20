George Zimmerman Kicked Off Popular Dating App… Again

George Zimmerman was allegedly looking for love on a popular dating app before the company blocked and banned him…again.

Zimmerman’s Bumble account was shut down on Monday, and it’s second time in a month he’s been bounced from using the service.

“George Zimmerman was blocked and banned in December 2018 when we first discovered his profile and we have blocked and banned him again after we were informed by our users that he had created a new unverified profile,” reads a statement from a Bumble spokesperson. “We have thousands of moderators working tirelessly with our users to make Bumble the safest and most empowering social networking platform and this is another example of those efforts.”

Orlando Weekly posted screen shots of Zimmerman’s profile, which included photos of him in a graduation gown, a Rottweiler licking his face and one of him posing shirtless

“Let’s get coffee and cake pops I’m looking for a mature and fun woman that’s ready to be loved and respected the way she deserves and is able to reciprocate,” he wrote on his profile.

Of course, there was no mention of the Trayvon Martin trial or being $2.5 million in debt or the arrest for felony aggravated assault for allegedly pointing a shotgun at his ex-girlfriend or the arrest for domestic assault after he allegedly threw a wine bottle at another ex-girlfriend.

In every case, Zimmerman was either found not guilty or the charges were dropped.

He pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor stalking charge after sending threatening messages to a private detective who asked him to participate in a Jay-Z produced documentary about Martin.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE