Sinqua Walls Is Don Cornelius In BET’s ‘American Soul’ – Did He Pull It Off?

Actor Sinqua Walls was last seen as the ill-fated Shawn, Kanan (Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson) disappointing son on Power. But he’s risen again as Don Cornelius on the upcoming BET show American Soul which looks behind the scenes at the Soul Train show and its founder.

Other actors already cast include Bobby Brown as Rufus Thomas, Destiny’s Child’s Michelle Williams as Diana Ross and Kelly Rowland as Gladys Knight.

Sinqua has dropped several pics on his Instagram account and we’re wondering if you think he pulled off a convincing Cornelius, who was an icon many Soul Train viewers are very familiar with.

