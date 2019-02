Today is National Lash Day and Huggy has a few things to get off of his chest. He can’t help but notice that a lot of lashes women wear now don’t look natural, they look more like “spiders.” So please, if you care about Huggy’s sanity at all please don’t wear the super unnatural lashes…they make him uncomfortable.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: