CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Don Cheadle Sports Political Shirts As He Hosts ‘SNL’

Leave a comment

(AP Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — Don Cheadle delivered some political messages along with jokes as he hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time.

The actor sported a T-shirt that said “Protect Trans Kids” as he introduced musical guest Gary Clark Jr.

And in closing Saturday’s show, Cheadle wore a jersey with the former Soviet Union’s initials on the front, while the back bore the name “Trump” and the number 45 — as in the 45th U.S. president, Donald Trump.

Trump tweeted Sunday there’s “nothing funny” about “SNL.” Saturday’s show also featured Alec Baldwin reprising his role as Trump.

The Republican president called the show “tired” and criticized TV networks for what he called “total Republican hit jobs.”

Cheadle earned an Academy Award nomination for 2004’s “Hotel Rwanda.” His other films include “Traffic,” ”Crash” and some “Avengers” movies.

A Look At All The Black ‘SNL’ Hosts
51 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Don Cheadle , Donald Trump , Political Statements , SNL , Trans kids

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close