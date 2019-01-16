Don Cheadle Reminds Kathy Griffin They Were Never ‘Friends’ After She Wages Twitter War

Oscar-winning actor Don Cheadle had to remind comedian Kathy Griffin that they were “never friends” after she lashed out at him on Twitter for not supporting her during her 2017 “smear campaign”.

Griffin slammed Cheadle early Tuesday morning for not taking her side when she held up Donald Trump’s bloody, severed head in a since-deleted video.

While many celebrities supported Griffin after she posted the clip online, Don was among the few stars who took to Twitter to note that the footage was probably not a good idea.

Griffin was triggered to attack Cheadle after he posted a photo of himself wearing a hat supporting an anti-bigotry and sexism group.

“Oh GREAT Don. I will never forgive you for your nasty tweet the day my smear campaign started,” she tweeted. “You know it was a f**king smear campaign and you have never taken a moment to apologize. Some liberal you are. Yes, my memory is long my ex friend. Shame on you. I kept a list. Fear me.”

Cheadle, 54, replied, “Huh?” prompting Kathy to add: “Huh? You’re a d**k in real life, but believe it or not I truly hope what I went through never happens to you. Never. And if it did I would be the first in line to stand up for you, get my a** on television and do everything I could to defend you & the 1st amendment. It’s easy don.”

Huh? You’re a dick in real life, but believe it or not I truly hope what I went through never happens to you. Never. And if it did I would be the first in line to stand up for you, get my ass on television and do everything I could to defend you & the 1st amendment. It’s easy don — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 15, 2019

Cheadle replied:

“sigh… ok, kathy. 1) we had one conversation on a flight about our mutual disgust for individual (Trump) 1. i don’t ‘friend’ that quickly so we can’t really be ‘exes’. 2) had i been your ‘friend’ and you had asked my opinion, i would have said, “kathy. for you own sake, please do NOT depict yourself holding the bloody, severed head of the president, evoking daesh (terrorist group ISIS), (beheaded journalist) daniel pearl and every other painful, disturbing memory associated with it, your first amendment rights notwithstanding.” and had you said, ‘fkkk you, i’m doing it anyway,’ i would’ve said, ‘wellgirl, be prepared to have the dogs sicced on you. the secret service doesn’t play around with s**t like that no matter WHO the president is.”

He continued: “you’re also risking your career for what i see as zero upside… maybe you would have listened. doubt it.”

Cheadle called Griffin’s online post “a cringe worthy photo-op”, and added: “i’m sorry that you’re still dealing with the aftershocks of your actions. it’s egregious.”

He also suggested she reach out to him privately, stating: “you wanna rap offline, you know how that works.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE