Chris Paul is one of the hardest working men in comedy and because of that he spends quite a lot of time on the road. As a comedian you have to travel to perform and Chris is currently traveling so he was lonely on Valentine’s Day. His honey was back home so he sang a PG-13 song about his loneliness…basically he ran through a lot of lotion.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: