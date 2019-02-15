Inside Her Story: Black Women In Aviation

02.15.19
Black women make up less than 1% of pilots, both commercial and military. Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with Stephanie Grant who is a Black female pilot.

10 years ago Grant made history as a part of the very first all Black female flight crew. The flight Atlantic Southeast Airlines Flight No. 5202 from Atlanta to Nashville.

Grant feels that the lack of Black women in aviation is because “it’s not a career option that’s talked about at the dinner table.” Also “because there are so few African American pilots across the board the exposure is not there.”

She works with an organization called Sisters of the Skies to help educate young women about a career in aviation. They also provide mentoring to young women in college who have had little or no exposure to professional pilot careers.  Their goal is to demonstrate to young women that professional pilot careers are attainable.

