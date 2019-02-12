Inside Her Story: Kellie Brown Talks About What It’s Like To Be ‘Fat At Fashion Week’

02.12.19
Most women in America are a size 12 or bigger but you wouldn’t know that from looking at the fashion industry.

Jacque Reid goes Inside Her Story with plus size beauty blogger Kellie Brown about what it’s like to be “fat at fashion week.”

Brown acknowledges that there has been an increase in plus sized models, but she still believes there is room for improvement.

There’s more that goes into working in fashion then being a model, there are make-up artists, show coordinators, hair stylists, photographers and a number of other jobs. Brown would like to see “people of all sizes” in all of the aspects of the industry. She believes that if people don’t see themselves represented in an industry, they may not try to get into it.

This year she is covering New York Fashion Week for Teen Vogue and calls being a part of their team “incredible.”

Check out her blog, Instagram and YouTube. 

