Kym Whitley had an audition yesterday and feels like she nailed it! But there was something odd…Jackee Harry was also there auditioning. Harry has been called Whitley’s twin for years, people often confuse them. But Whitley also has a voice twin; Lena Waithe sounded just like Whitley in her AT&T commercial! Kym is wondering when she’ll get her own identity!

