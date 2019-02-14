Pat And Tamika Neely Found Love On The Fantastic Voyage

Chef Pat Neely met his wife Tamika on the Fantastic Voyage. Yes, on the Fantastic Voyage…but it gets better. They met on the very first day!

Pat was invited as a celeb chef 2015 Fantastic Voyage and after his cooking demo some of the audience members lined up to take selfies and get autographs. That’s when he noticed a beautiful woman at the end of the line, it was Tamika. When he saw her he thought to himself, “she sure looks good. shoot this is going to be better than I thought.”

When she got to the front of the line they took a selfie and had such a great conversation they decided to meet at the piano bar later that night. And that was the beginning of their love.

Within two or three weeks after the boat docked Tamika went to visit Pat in Tennessee. He cooked for her and after that they never went more than 3 weeks without seeing each other.

On Christmas Eve 2016 he proposed to her and in October 2017 they were married. About a month after the wedding Tamika got pregnant with their daughter.

How beautiful is their love story?! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone! If you’re still looking for your boo you might find them on the Fantastic Voyage, so get on the wait list for the 2020 cruise!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE