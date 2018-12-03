Connie Kinnard And Greater Miami Are Giving Away A Cabin On The 2019 Fantastic Voyage

Connie Kinnard with Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is excited that it’s Art Basel/ Art Week in Miami. It’s also the fifth annual “Art of Black Miami. ” From now until December 9 visit different venues and locations all over the city to see a variety of Black Art.

We excited to have the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s back for the third time as a partner for the 2019 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage.

Connie and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitor’s Bureau is offering you an outstanding opportunity to win a cabin on the sold out 2019 Fantastic voyage. Enter the “Found in Miami” contest for your chance to win!

