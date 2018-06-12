Pat Neely Has Remarried, Expecting New Baby

Pat Neely of Down Home with the Neelys fame secretly remarried last year and his new wife is pregnant with their first child.

According to a marriage certificate filed in Troup County, Georgia and obtained by The Blast, Pat and Tamika Parks tied the knot on October 7, 2017.

Parks updated her Facebook page two weeks later with a photo from their wedding day, along with the caption: “He knows how to make me smile. #HappyDay #IMarriedMyBestFriend #ThankYouGod.”

Parks also posted photos from her baby shower last week.

Court documents also reveal that she added Neely to the deed of her home in Georgia in September 2017, the month before their wedding.

Pat was previously married to Gina Neely and they split in 2014 after 20 years of marriage. Their cooking show premiered in 2008 on Food Network and they co-authored a cookbook called, “Down Home with the Neelys: A Southern Family Cookbook.”

In an interview earlier this year, Gina told PEOPLE she has not spoken to Pat since the day she left him.

“I remember leaving with my purse and my duffle bag, and I was out of there,” Gina told the mag. “I haven’t spoken to Pat in four years.”

