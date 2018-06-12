Pat Neely of Down Home with the Neelys fame secretly remarried last year and his new wife is pregnant with their first child.
According to a marriage certificate filed in Troup County, Georgia and obtained by The Blast, Pat and Tamika Parks tied the knot on October 7, 2017.
Parks updated her Facebook page two weeks later with a photo from their wedding day, along with the caption: “He knows how to make me smile. #HappyDay #IMarriedMyBestFriend #ThankYouGod.”
Parks also posted photos from her baby shower last week.
Court documents also reveal that she added Neely to the deed of her home in Georgia in September 2017, the month before their wedding.
Pat was previously married to Gina Neely and they split in 2014 after 20 years of marriage. Their cooking show premiered in 2008 on Food Network and they co-authored a cookbook called, “Down Home with the Neelys: A Southern Family Cookbook.”
In an interview earlier this year, Gina told PEOPLE she has not spoken to Pat since the day she left him.
“I remember leaving with my purse and my duffle bag, and I was out of there,” Gina told the mag. “I haven’t spoken to Pat in four years.”
16 thoughts on “Pat Neely Has Remarried, Expecting New Baby”
Pat seemed like he would be boring off camera.
I knew from the start their marriage was in trouble.. If anyone can remember whenever his brother Tony, I think that’s his name, came by.. He couldn’t stand to be around Gina, the
look on his face said it all to me…
I use to watch Pat and Gina ALL the time and thought they would be together Forever! I admire Gina for her Honesty and keeping it REAL about her feelings, however I was shocked to hear of all this and truly hope everyone is happy and content…Love me some Gina!
They seemed distant with each other on the show. You could tell something was wrong. I was not surprised. When i heard they split. So sad after 20 years, it ended like it did. Hope they are both happy with their new lives. I wonder why she left and didn’t try to take anything?
Her purse and a duffle bag that translates to I’m tired of this BULL SH** PEACE
Lol! True!!
He fake, glad he got a new wife. Hung out with him once and he didn’t seem sincere. Very superficial
Good for him, I’m happy if he’s happy.
Heeeey Specialt757!
Hey PT whats good. Keep knocking them over the head girl i see you lol.
I thought their affection on the show was corny and over the top. After 20 yrs. she split like that and never looked back. Something seriously wrong.
Right. When I first started watching I thought they may have been feuding before the show came on. They never touched each other, and never made good eye contact, like loving couples do. I sensed more hostility from her than from him. She seemed to be having a hard time being around him. And, a loving relationship is more than just cute little, “baby” and “sweetie” talk. You have to sound like you mean it, and not like it’s a stab in the back. I wasn’t really surprised when they split.
***
Damn the media be all up in people’s business.
Yup, they sho’ be up in everybody’s business! Maybe that’s why they tried to keep the marriage “a secret” for a while. Anyway, I met Pat once and he is a very nice and respectful gentleman. I knew he would get snatched up soon! I wish him and his new bride the best. I pray that it is a sincere union and not “phony” as portrayed by his previous one on TV.
Yep.
I always enjoyed watching Pat and Gina Neely’s cooking show.
I was sorry to hear of their divorce.
I see that both Pat and Gina have moved on.
Congrats to Pat and his new wife.