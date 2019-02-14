DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 Mixed Signals Women Send About Valentine’s Day

Women are the best at sending mixed signals and they really do it around Valentine’s Day. Fellas, if your girl has been doing or saying any of the following you may be in trouble. If she says “I don’t want anymore jewelry,” she really means she doesn’t want jewelry she just doesn’t want anything gaudy. If she tells you ” I don’t want to go anywhere fancy,” that’s also a lie. She just doesn’t want you to feel like you have to break the bank.

Close