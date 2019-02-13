Six Police Officers In California Shoot And Kill Rapper Who Was Sleeping In His Car

Six California police officers fatally shot a 20-year-old rapper who was sleeping in his car outside a Taco Bell, authorities said.
Police received a call at around 10:30 p.m. from a Taco Bell employee to report that a man was “hunched over” behind the wheel.
Officers responded to the call in order to check on the welfare of the driver. As they approached the vehicle, they could see that the adult male driver was unresponsive, and that he had a handgun on his lap.
After they called for backup, McCoy “suddenly” moved, officials said in a statement.
Vallejo officers fired “multiple rounds” at the man, identified by family as Willie McCoy, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. McCoy had a handgun on him when the officers fired out of “fear for their own safety” on Saturday night, according to reports. The family of McCoy, whose rap name was Willie Bo, said that police had racially profiled the young Black man and that there was no justification for using deadly force against someone who was sleeping.
“There was no attempt to try to work out a peaceful solution,” Marc McCoy, Willie’s older brother, told the Guardian. “The police’s job is to arrest people who are breaking the law – not take the law into your own hands. You’re not judge, jury and executioner … We’re never going to get over this.”
According to a statement made by police, officers told McCoy to “keep his hands visible” but that he “quickly moved his hands downward for the firearm.” Police said six officers all fired shots within roughly four seconds, but they did not disclose the number of bullets that struck McCoy. The officers continued shouting commands before removing him from the vehicle and “rendering medical assistance”. He died on the scene.
An autopsy is pending.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]
4 thoughts on “Six Police Officers In California Shoot And Kill Rapper Who Was Sleeping In His Car”
I just love how the police constantly use the excuse that they “fear for their lives”. I know there are times when they do, but I don’t believe this was one of these cases. I can see if he was pointing the gun at them and they had to shoot, but he made a sudden move with the gun stll in his lap.
Thanks for sharing your eyewitness testimony. Knee grow you have no idea what went on other than a thug passed out with a gun on his lap with obvious intentions to use it. Now sit yo azz down
You need to sit yo AZZ! dwn, where you there? These type of police involved shootings are always questionable, I assume you’re not black, if you were, you’ll understand , apparently you’re negative comments suggest otherwise, take a seat, several @ that, keep them nuts in yo mouth, GTFOH!!
I am black and I’m sick of fools like this ruining our communities. Yeah, Lottle Bow-Wow McCoy was waiting for his ride to night school, working on his GED to fulfill his promise to his dying grandmother. Tone Deaf azz wipe, you’re part of the problem