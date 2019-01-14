CLOSE
Teen Arrested On 17th Birthday, Accused Of Armed Robbery At Taco Bell

(Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office)

A Georgia teenager spent his 17th birthday being booked on charges of armed robbery and false imprisonment in connection to two robberies that took place last year.

Maximus Buckley was arrested on Jan. 2, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. 

He’s reportedly accused of pointing a gun at employees of a Taco Bell on May 8, 2018, while taking an undetermined amount of money from the safe and cash register, the warrants said.

Buckley remains in the Rockdale County Jail without bond, according to the AJC.

