RussRant: Tired Of Supporting Trump

Are people not sick of supporting Donald Trump yet? Maybe they’ll be sick of him once it hits them in the pockets. When regular middle class Americans go to file their taxes this year they’ll be shocked when they realize that they will either not be getting much back this year, or they’ll owe the IRS money. Trump created major tax cuts for big corporations and the super rich, his real base.

