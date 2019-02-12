Motown Responds To Critics Of Jennifer Lopez’s Grammys Tribute

Black Twitter wasted no time expressing their rage over the Grammys Motown tribute featuring Jennifer Lopez. Many questioned why The Academy of the Recording Arts didn’t call on a legendary urban/R&B artist to represent the historic label.

As we previously reported, Motown OG Smokey Robinson came to Lopez’s defense prior to her hitting the Grammys stage on Sunday night.

“I don’t think anyone who is intelligent is upset,” he told Variety. “I think anyone who is upset is stupid.”

Robinson made the comment to Variety’s Marc Malkin outside Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy gala on Saturday. The legendary singer/songwriter/producer also performed alongside J.Lo, said she had more than enough credibility “growing up in her Hispanic neighborhood” in the Bronx. But it’s more than that he reminded.

“Motown was music for everybody. Everybody,” he repeated.

“Who’s stupid enough to protest Jennifer Lopez doing anything for Motown?” he asked.

Meanwhile, R&B/Motown enthusiasts are pissed that Lopez reportedly lip-synced over classic Motown tracks with Robinson.

One Twitter user wrote: “Umm i could have thought of about a million other artist better for this performance other than @JLo.”

While another commented: “Jennifer Lopez is doing the Motown tribute and when Janelle Monae [sic] is right there and I just don’t understand the creative decision.”

Lopez on Sunday responded to the criticism she received for participating in the Motown tribute at this year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

“Any type of music can inspire any type of artist,” she said to Entertainment Tonight’s Kevin Frazier. “You can’t tell people what to love. You can’t tell people what they can and can’t do — what they should sing or not sing.”

“There are SO many Motown artists who are alive and well, so why aren’t these artists performing in the Motown tribute?” one viewer asked.

“Motown was an historically black label and the bulk of that Motown tribute was by Jennifer Lopez,” another critic said.

After J-Lo’s performance, Motown updated the label’s Twitter account noting its cultural relevance, writing: “FROM ITS ROOTS 60 YEARS AGO WITH BERRY GORDY, $800, AND A DREAM, MOTOWN DOESN’T JUST PUT OUT INFLUENTIAL MUSIC—IT TRANSFORMS THE CULTURAL LANDSCAPE. MOTOWN DOESN’T RESPOND TO THE CONVERSATION—IT SETS THE AGENDA. #MotownDidItFirst”

The label also posted then deleted the following…

