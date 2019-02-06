We Love J. Lo, And She’s A Great Performer But Not For The Grammys’ Motown Tribute

In all fairness, Jennifer Lopez is a dynamic entertainer who we love to watch perform, but she’s not quite the act we want to see during a Motown tribute.

J. Lo will hit the stage to honor the legendary label’s 60th anniversary and give a glimpse of what we can expect from the full “Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration,” which will take place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater on Feb. 12 and air April 21 on CBS, Rap-Up reports.

We don’t have much information about the tribute or who else will be involved, but we know Black Twitter ain’t feeling it. Keep scrolling to see their reactions:

