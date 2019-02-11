‘Young And The Restless’ Tribute Disappoints Kristoff St. John Fans [Video]

”The Young and the Restless” paid tribute to longtime cast member Kristoff St. John Friday in a segment that left many viewers feeling a tad bit offended because it was too short.

St. John was pronounced dead at a home in Woodland Hills on Feb. 3 at age 52. His cause of death has been deferred “pending additional investigation” after an autopsy was completed Monday, according to the coroner’s official website via USA Today. Police suspect he may have died after an alcohol overdose.

Friday’s tribute included footage of St. John speaking about being part of the “family” of the long-running soap. He played Neil Winters on “The Young and the Restless” since 1991.

#YR I thought this was a #KristoffStJohn tribute episode… Or did I miss it….😒😒😒 — Siyabulela Mashiyi (@26_mashiyi) February 8, 2019

“It feels like a real accomplishment,” St. John said. “I’ve been a part of something that will somehow be in a time capsule… and I’m part of that? Yeah, I’m one of the brothas on ‘The Young and the Restless,’ I’m one of the sons. I’m one of the family members. I was there. Yeah, man, Neil Winters was an integral part.”

A brief montage highlighted St. John’s time on the show before he returned to the screen and said: “Thank you for sharing in this adventure. This mighty ship that has sailed for so long. I love you.” The minute-long tribute ended with an image of him and text that read: “In loving memory of our dear friend.” Many fans noted their frustration on Twitter as they expected the entire show to be dedicated to the late performer. The official Twitter account for “Y&R” tweeted Tuesday: “To honor Kristoff St. John, #YR will air a special tribute to him during the show on Friday, Feb. 8.” “I thought this was a #KristoffStJohn tribute episode… Or did I miss it….” one commenter wrote. I love the tribute they just did for Kristoff St. John aka Neil. Rest Easy now ur bk with ur son #YR #RIH #Icon🐐 — D.Hayes (@2Senseless) February 8, 2019 “I thought #YR was doing a tribute to Kristoff St. John today?” asked another confused user. And yet another commenter noted: “This tribute was 1min 30 secs long. You all are disrespectful and disgusting. I can’t wait for this show to get canned!!!” “Wait. After 20 years that’s all the tribute CBS could muster up?” a person asked. “That’s (sic) was just as sad as his death. RIP Kristoff St. John” “1 minute of Kristoff after a whole episode of Rosales drama,” a user tweeted. “#YR you’re trying me TODAY!” “Not impressed at all,” another post read. “They didn’t even have him in the opening montage! Hopefully they’ll give him a proper memorial on the show!” “Idk what @CBSDaytime time was thinking,” remarked a user. “That tribute to Kristoff St. John (Neil Winters) sucked. I was expecting a lot more than that. Very disappointed.” However, not all were disappointed by the tribute. “I love the tribute they just did for Kristoff St. John aka Neil,” a user wrote. “Rest Easy now ur bk with ur son” (St. John’s son Julian died of an apparent suicide in 2014.) “That tribute to #KristoffStJohn on @YandR_CBS was heartbreaking,” another commented. “He will be so missed.” “#YR wow that was an awesome way to end the show, bittersweet, fitting, whatever you want to call it,” a person complimented. “Goodbye #KristoffStJohn #NeilWinters Rest in Peace” “Thank You @YandR_CBS for that nice mini-tribute to #KristoffStJohn, Neal (sic),” a user expressed. “So sweet for such a sad ending. Hopefully, now, he will find peace in passing. He will be missed by his fans.” Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show On Facebook Too!

