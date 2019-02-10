Kristoff St. John To Be Buried Next To His Son

According to sources close the family, Kristoff St. John will be laid to rest next to his late son.

St. John, who starred on CBS’ “The Young and the Restless,” will be buried at Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, California … in a plot right beside the grave of Julian St. John, who tragically died by suicide in 2014.

Earlier this week, talk show host Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) said she believed St. John died of a broken heart. Here’s what co-star Eric Braedensaid told “Extra”:

“I thought he’s suppressing something deeply and then it slowly but surely… I think he began to succumb under the weight of that until it ended in his death. He lived a kind of double life in the sense that he suppressed all that pain, enormous pain…and anger with the institution where Julian was and he died.”

Meanwhile, St. John’s autopsy has been performed and his body was released to the family, but it’s unclear when his funeral will be held. And as of this posting, the late actor’s cause of death is still unknown.

It was a week ago today that one of the actor’s friends found his body at his San Fernando Valley home. Paramedics pronounced St. John dead at the scene but said there was no foul play … though one source told TMZthat alcohol may have been a factor.

There was another report that St. John had checked himself into UCLA Medical Center in January for depression issues … and had just been released a few days before his death.

His depression was linked in part to his son’s suicide. Kristoff was hospitalized and placed under psychiatric evaluation after allegedly threatening to kill himself with a gun in 2017, right around the 2-year anniversary of Julian’s death.

Kristoff St. John was 52.

PHOTO: CBS

