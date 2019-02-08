Kamala Harris Believes ‘Black America’s Agenda Needs To Be America’s Agenda’

Senator Kamala Harris is in the running to be the 46th president of the United States. While there are a number of people excited to see a Black woman running, there are some people who question some things in her past.

Harris was a District Attorney and with that job comes putting people in jail. Some people are worried that she put Black men and women in jail and didn’t do enough to reform the prison system. But, Harris says she was actually one of the first DA’s to focus on young offenders and getting then support and jobs. She says her “objectives have been about public safety and reform.”

As far as what she’ll do for Black people if she’s elected, she believes that “Black America’s agenda needs to be America’s agenda.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: