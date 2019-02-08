Senator Kamala Harris is in the running to be the 46th president of the United States. While there are a number of people excited to see a Black woman running, there are some people who question some things in her past.
Harris was a District Attorney and with that job comes putting people in jail. Some people are worried that she put Black men and women in jail and didn’t do enough to reform the prison system. But, Harris says she was actually one of the first DA’s to focus on young offenders and getting then support and jobs. She says her “objectives have been about public safety and reform.”
As far as what she’ll do for Black people if she’s elected, she believes that “Black America’s agenda needs to be America’s agenda.”
One thought on “Kamala Harris Believes ‘Black America’s Agenda Needs To Be America’s Agenda’”
Black America you have no friends.Homosexuals can get laws for there group,immigrants can get laws for there group,bankers can get laws for there group.This woman may as well be a republican,why they keep calling her black,she calls herself indian American.If there’s no candidate that can give black voters something in return for there vote,like they do other groups.45 will become 46.Were not just giving our vote away,well just stay home.We got played by Obama it won.t happen again.