Kamala Harris Calls Attack On Jussie Smollett A ‘Modern Day Lynching’

Presidential candidate and Democratic Calif. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris has added her voice to the chorus of celebrities who are condemning the racially-charged homophobic attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago.

“This was an attempted modern-day lynching,” Harris tweeted. “No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

The “Empire” star was allegedly attacked by 2 masked assailants who yelled racial and homophobic slurs at the actor. The suspects reportedly doused Smollett with bleach and tied a noose around his neck during the vicious assault.

Smollett reportedly transported himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, and was released early Tuesday afternoon in “good condition” hours later.

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Chicago investigators are now searching for surveillance footage that may show the brutal attack. The Blastreportedly obtained dispatch audio of officials “canvassing” the area for cameras near Smollett’s apartment building in the city, where he films the hit FOX music drama “Empire.”

As reported by SandraRose, sources tell WENN.com the suspects recognized Smollett from his role as gay singer/songwriter Jamal Lyon on the series and shouted, “Aren’t you that f**got Empire n**ger?”

A number of celebrities have taken to social media to voice their support for Smollett, including Empire creator Lee Daniels, who recorded a video on Instagram in which the said: “You didn’t deserve, nor anybody deserves, to have a noose put around your neck,” he said. “You are better than that, we are better than that, America is better than that.”

In a statement, 20th Century Fox also expressed support for one of their star talents.

“We send our love to Jussie, who is resilient and strong, and we will work with law enforcement to bring these perpetrators to justice,” the statement said. “The entire studio, network and production stands united in the face of any despicable act of violence and hate — and especially against one of our own.”

Smollett, according to multiple reports, was attacked at about 2 a.m. as he was walking to get something to eat . The men reportedly shouted “This is MAGA country,” as they fled the scene.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE