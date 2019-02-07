Taraji P. Henson Shows Up As Lyft Driver – Watch What Happens

So what would you do if the Lyft you ordered came with Taraji P. Henson as the driver?

Well, that’s exactly what went down in LA recently when Lyft riders had a not-so-typical commute with Henson at the wheel.

You’ve probably figured out the star of Fox’s “Empire” and the new comedy flick, “What Men Want” posed as a driver in the ride-sharing app’s latest installment of “Undercover Lyft.”

And, like all the other celebs who participate, Henson wasn’t doing it for kicks. Nope, it was to promote that new film.

For her escapade, the actress, 48, sported a cap and sunglasses while she drove a few passengers around LA and slyly mentioned to one:

“I want to see this movie that’s coming out, ‘What Men Want,’ because I really want to know,” dropping a reference to her new film. “Damnit, I want to know!”

The clever Ms. Henson also surreptitiously got in a shout-out to her “Empire” character Cookie, by offering cookies to riders in the glove compartment, and tried to keep riders distracted by talking about their personal lives.

Here’s something you might not know. Lyft is close to Henson’s heart, as it supports her Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation. Named after the actress’ father, the foundation works to change the perception of and spread awareness about mental illness in African-Americans.

By the way, lucky riders were treated to the Los Angeles premiere of “What Men Want.”

