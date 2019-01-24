What if you could hear men’s thoughts like Taraji P. Henson in the reimagined flick What Men Want based off the classic Mel Gibson comedy What Women Want?
Would you interrupt your friend’s wedding to tell her about her promiscuous fiancé? That’s precisely what happens in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of what happens during the wedding scene in What Men Want.
Check it out, below:
What Men Want hits theaters February 6, 2019
One thought on “Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip”
