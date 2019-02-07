Jussie Smollett Returns To ‘Empire’ As FBI Probes All Cast Mail After Chicago Attack

Shortly after he was brutally attacked in Chicago, Jussie Smollett is reportedly back on the set of the his music drama “Empire.”

According to TMZ, the actor/singer flew back to the Windy City on Sunday and he has already filmed a scene and did a table read, all while security was present.

As previously reported, Jussie claims he was leaving a Subway sandwich eatery around 2 AM on Jan. 29 when two masked men beat him up, poured bleach on him and placed a noose around his neck. No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

The attack came eight days after the actor received a threatening racist and homophobic letter in the mail. Now, the FBI is working with folks on the “Empire” set to track down the person who sent the vile letter.

Sources on set tell TMZ a private security company was hired by the show and met with FBI agents to establish a protocol for inspecting all incoming mail to the cast.

“The security team has 2 functions … to flag threatening, incoming mail and alert the FBI, and to possibly link new items to the letter Jussie already received, containing homophobic and racists epithets along with an image of a noose,” TMZ writes.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” Jussie told ESSENCE in statement on last week. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

“I am working with authorities and have been 100% factual and consistent on every level,” he continued. “Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served.

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process. Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

Law enforcement reportedly want to question Smollett further while he’s in town, as part of the ongoing investigation.

