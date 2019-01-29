Empire star Jussie Smollett has been hospitalized in Chicago after a violent attack, one authorities are deeming an apparent hate crime.
The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. According to reports, two men wearing ski masks placed a noose around Jussie’s neck during the attack. The two men allegedly yelled, “This is MAGA country” and asked Smollett, “Aren’t you that f****t Empire n*****?”
Smollett fought back but the two men, both white, fractured one of his ribs and viciously attacked him. They put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they left.
Per That Grape Juice, Jussie had recently received a letter with cut out letters spelling a derogatory statement, “You will die black f**”.
Chicago law enforcement is investigating the attack as battery. Smollett was later released from the hospital. The 35-year-old actor confirmed that he was gay during a 2015 interview on Ellen and hoped that other gay individuals would feel less alone in the world.
‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
4 thoughts on “‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack”
Feel better Jussie. They were white racist cowards with ski mask. I hope they find the bitches.
What a cold cruel world we live in. To make matters worse, we are stuck with #45 and his stupid MAGA idiots. Jussie feel better.
So sad!!!!!
There is WAY too much HATE in Amerykah these days.
white folks have removed those White Sheets/Hoods and are coming at us every chance they can.
I hope Chicago PD can locate these two RACIST/HOMOPHOBIC TURDS.
In addition, I also hope that Jussie fully recovers both emotionally and physically from this
horrible act of VIOLENCE.
TIME FOR A REVOLUTION!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
“Allegedly”. I’m going to reserve my comment until I see the video. He was attacked but anything else needs to be verified.