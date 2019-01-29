‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack

Empire star Jussie Smollett has been hospitalized in Chicago after a violent attack, one authorities are deeming an apparent hate crime.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday. According to reports, two men wearing ski masks placed a noose around Jussie’s neck during the attack. The two men allegedly yelled, “This is MAGA country” and asked Smollett, “Aren’t you that f****t Empire n*****?”

Smollett fought back but the two men, both white, fractured one of his ribs and viciously attacked him. They put a rope around his neck and poured bleach on him as they left.

Per That Grape Juice, Jussie had recently received a letter with cut out letters spelling a derogatory statement, “You will die black f**”.

Chicago law enforcement is investigating the attack as battery. Smollett was later released from the hospital. The 35-year-old actor confirmed that he was gay during a 2015 interview on Ellen and hoped that other gay individuals would feel less alone in the world.

