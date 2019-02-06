News
HomeNewsTop News

District Responds To Racist Snapchat Against High School Basketball Team

Leave a comment

A Maryland High School student is accused of sharing a racist Snapchat post online because her school lost a basketball game by one point.

“It was deplorable,” parent Jason Doyle told WJZ. “Kids these days and even adults shouldn’t be talking like that.”

In the school’s parking lot, a student told WJZ that he knew the girl and forgives her.

“I feel nowadays we should just let stuff go like that,” said Robert McDonald. “but I know she is going to get a punishment and all that and that’s understandable.”

A school spokesperson reportedly said that kind of behavior and language goes against the district’s beliefs.

Anne Arundel County has experienced several incidents where officials have had to address allegations of racism in schools.

At Chesapeake High, a student reportedly displayed a Confederate flag in his vehicle and nooses were found at Chesapeake Bay and Crofton Middle School.

Last week, the superintendent reportedly kicked off meetings to address the ongoing problem.

“It makes me both very angry and very sad that, in 2019, we’re having to have these conversations,” Superintendent George Arlotto told the station. “but we know that we have to do this on behalf of our kids.”

But after this latest incident, African-American leaders said that they want change now.

“We’ve been very appreciative of the work that Doctor Arlotto has done up to this point,” said Carl Snowden. “but again, enough is enough and if Doctor Arlotto is not able to get a handle on this and address this issue, then it’s time to find a new superintendent.”

Celebrity High School Dropouts
26 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Alleged Racism , basketball , High School , Maryland

One thought on “District Responds To Racist Snapchat Against High School Basketball Team

  1. L on said:

    A leopard NEVER changes its stripes-the same goes for an IGNORANT RACIST.
    RACISM is TAUGHT in the home–therefore, it is INBRED!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    So sick and tired of hearing about Nooses, KKK hoods, that damn Confederate flag and BlackFACE in the 21st century!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close