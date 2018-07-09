Two white men in Alabama were released from police custody and are not facing charges after threatening to “shoot some f*****g n*****s” in a viral Snapchat video.
According to WHNT, the suspects are, Christopher Tidmore, 19, and his friend “Ronny.” The two were taken into custody by the Huntsville Police Department after the video was shared to Facebook.
Tidmore is not visible in the video but can be heard. In the video, Tidmore and “Ronny” can be heard making threats and using racial slurs. “We’re going to have to shoot some f*****g n*****s,” Tidmore can be heard saying. “They’ve got apartments… we got n*****s everywhere bro, holy s**t.”
On July 7, 2018, the Huntsville Police asked for help identifying the men seen in the viral video. Not long after, police were able to identify both men. After evaluating the situation, investigators determined Tidmore is not a threat to society, reports WHNT .
According to WHNT, Tidmore was detained when he came in on his own to report he was receiving death threats. During his visit, police detained him so he could talk to Huntsville investigators.
Johnson said the Huntsville Police Department is communicating with the District Attorney’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to see what charges may apply to Tidmore. The department has no record of other interactions with Tidmore, Johnson confirmed. The other man in the video will not face charges.
See the video below:
4 thoughts on “Snapchat Video Of Two White Men Threatening To Shoot Black People Results In No Charges”
The law enforcers probably told the young devils well if you decide to kill some ni**ers since you put on facebook u probably will go to jail,and as you know racist will sacrifice there freedom for white supremacy.Watch ur back around white people.
If it was a black persons talking About killing some crackers they would be charged the police would have probably broke down their door and searched for weapons and arrested them on the spot. White privileged this is what that racist ignorant bastard trump started. This fat cracker talk this mess and then wants police protection. I hope one of these Black Country boys catch them alone and shoot their cracker asses. And I don’t condone violence but these white peoples are getting out of control.
He ran his fat, nasty, cowardly ass into the police station to report he was receiving death threats? Did I read that right? If so, I hope the threats keep coming I hope the Hounds Of Hell chase him to the edge of sanity, let him come back and do it again. Him and his fellow turd. Anyone with a heart that black does not deserve peace.
We can all thank Chump and his KKKlan for it being OPEN SEASON on PEOPLE OF COLOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!