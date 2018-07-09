Snapchat Video Of Two White Men Threatening To Shoot Black People Results In No Charges

Two white men in Alabama were released from police custody and are not facing charges after threatening to “shoot some f*****g n*****s” in a viral Snapchat video.

According to WHNT, the suspects are, Christopher Tidmore, 19, and his friend “Ronny.” The two were taken into custody by the Huntsville Police Department after the video was shared to Facebook.

Tidmore is not visible in the video but can be heard. In the video, Tidmore and “Ronny” can be heard making threats and using racial slurs. “We’re going to have to shoot some f*****g n*****s,” Tidmore can be heard saying. “They’ve got apartments… we got n*****s everywhere bro, holy s**t.”

On July 7, 2018, the Huntsville Police asked for help identifying the men seen in the viral video. Not long after, police were able to identify both men. After evaluating the situation, investigators determined Tidmore is not a threat to society, reports WHNT .

According to WHNT, Tidmore was detained when he came in on his own to report he was receiving death threats. During his visit, police detained him so he could talk to Huntsville investigators.

Johnson said the Huntsville Police Department is communicating with the District Attorney’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to see what charges may apply to Tidmore. The department has no record of other interactions with Tidmore, Johnson confirmed. The other man in the video will not face charges.

See the video below:

