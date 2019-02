Tom had plans to spend Valentines Day with Toni Braxton but it looks like she’s back with Birdman. Now he doesn’t want to step on anyone’s toes and won’t be trying to see Toni on Valentines. He’s working to get back on Kym and Sherri’s good side by sending them Pro Flowers and Sherri’s Berries all week long! Kym is okay with it but Sherri is still a little salty.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: