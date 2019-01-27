Report: R. Kelly Investigated For Allegedly Arranging Flight For Underage Girl

After get dropped from his record label and multiple police investigations underway, the walls continue to close in on R. Kelly.

Reports are now saying that the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer is being investigated by the FBI.

FBI Investigates R. Kelly for Flying Underaged Azriel Clary Over State Lines https://t.co/u8gn9YCTwk — TMZ (@TMZ) January 27, 2019

According to TMZ, the 52-year-old “allegedly arranged a coast-to-coast trip for Azriel Clary when she was underage, and the FBI is now looking into the trip to see if R. Kelly committed a federal crime.”

Remember: Clary’s parents were featured in the Lifetime docuseries, “Surviving R. Kelly.”

seeing that last scene I filmed with the Clarys made me lose it. that night will stay with me forever. thank you @dreamhampton for your bravery, and every person involved. we won’t rest until R. Kelly’s brought to justice and these girls come home #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/lopaki7H3s — amilli (@frotasia) January 6, 2019

Apparently, Azriel was supposedly “flown from Palm Springs to Phoenix to Orlando on May 25, 2015. She flew US Airways, leaving Cali at 6:57 AM and eventually landing in Florida at 4:09 PM.” This matters because the young singer was only 17 at the time, which means that Kelly may have violated the Mann Act, which makes it “illegal to transport a minor across state lines for purposes of sex, debauchery or prostitution.”

A source told TMZ that one of his assistants booked the flight.

Kelly’s lawyer told the gossip site that his client is innocent.

“Mr. Kelly has not violated the law. Certainly not the Mann Act. The story has flawed factual predicates. Beyond that, we remain unaware of any investigation, anywhere.”

In addition, sources claim that the singer also believes he hasn’t done anything wrong because there is an alleged note that Azriel’s mom wrote giving the singer permission to have the teenager fly.

FBI Investigates R. Kelly for Flying Underaged Azriel Clary Over State Lines – FiWEH Life – https://t.co/CUHYieGj8X pic.twitter.com/2q7ixuEIPq — FiWEH Life (@fiweh) January 27, 2019

However, as Complex pointed out, “the note is dated for September 21, 2015, even though Clary made the trip in May.”

