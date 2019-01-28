11-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Missing

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.
According to ABC6, Jamiah Buck was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.
Jamiah is described as 5’3, 205 pounds, light brown complexion, heavy build, brown eyes, and black curly hair. She has a mole under her right eye and a nose ring.
She was reportedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket and light blue jeans.
Police have only released one photo of the missing girl, which has a Snapchat filter on it.
