11-Year-Old Philadelphia Girl Missing

(Philadelphia Police via ABC 6)

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding a missing 11-year-old girl.

According to ABC6, Jamiah Buck was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Cobbs Creek Parkway.

Jamiah is described as 5’3, 205 pounds, light brown complexion, heavy build, brown eyes, and black curly hair. She has a mole under her right eye and a nose ring.

She was reportedly  last seen wearing a black leather jacket and light blue jeans.

Police have only released one photo of the missing girl, which has a Snapchat filter on it.

