Somebody is watching Bill Cosby. The comedian was in the prison yard with guards when they spotted a drone flying overhead. Because of this the prison was placed on a lock down. No one knows what the purpose of the drone was, but Chris Paul has a few ideas. It may have been taking pictures of Cosby for a documentary, or maybe it was trying to drop sleeping pills in the guards drinks to help Cosby escape.

