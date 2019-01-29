‘Black Panther’ Returning To Theaters For Free Black History Month Screenings

As ‘Black Panther’ continues its march to the Oscars, audiences will be able to catch the Best Picture nominee on the big screen.

Marvel announced Monday ‘Black Panther’ will return at participating AMC theaters on Feb. 1-7 in honor of Black History Month.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted tickets will be free for all ages.

Click here to get your free ‘Black Panther’ tickets and to find a participating theater near you.

But Iger had another announcement. He also announced Disney will make a $1.5 million donation to the United Negro College Fund, the nation’s largest minority education organization.

