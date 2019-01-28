Geoffrey Owens Gets His Moment To Shine, Black Panther’s Big Win + More Memorable Moments From The SAGs

The annual SAG Awards are more than just an excuse for actors to talk about themselves, they’re big indicators of what we can expect at the Oscars. With Black Panther taking home the SAG for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture,” leaving fans buzzing that Black Panther might take home the Oscar for “Best Movie.” Mahershala Ali continued his sweep in the “Best Actor’ category making him a shoo-in for the biggest night in film. But there were plenty more moments that left us talking. Keep scrolling for the memorable moments from last night.

1. ‘Black Panther’ Wins Big Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman celebrated being 'young, gifted and black' at the SAG Awards. pic.twitter.com/8zbEhlvtF1 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) January 28, 2019 The cast of “Black Panther” took home the most coveted award of the night, snagging the SAG for “Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture” and proving they have a real chance at winning the Oscar for “Best Film,” which would make it the first superhero film to do so. Chadwick Boseman spoke on behalf of the group, quoting Nina Simone in his acceptance speech and posing two questions: “One is: Did we know that this movie was going to receive this kind of response? Meaning, was it going to make a billion dollars? Was it going to still be around during this awards season?” “The second question is: Has it changed the industry?” he continued. “Has it actually changed the way this industry works [and] how it sees us? And my answer to that is: ‘To be young, gifted, and black.’”

2. Mahershala Ali Wins Source:Getty Mahershala Ali is racking up this award season and it’s well-deserved. The “Green Book” actor took home the SAG for “Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role,” hopefully setting him up for the Oscar win. Ali was a class act during his acceptance speech thanking his co-star Viggo Mortensen and the “fraternity of artists, who have the good fortune of getting to deal and wrestle with the human condition and try to do that responsibly.” He added, “Thank you for making me better.”

3. When Bad Clothes Happen To Good People Source:Getty Michael B. Jordan wore a Louis Vuitton harness over his tux at the SAGSs and the Internet collectively agrees, it was a bold fashion move but disaster.

4. Geoffrey Owens “I Am An Actor” We are officially underway at the #sagawards

DO NOT MISS IT! pic.twitter.com/ZGahasZRx8 — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 28, 2019 Geoffrey Owens received a roaring applause during the opening monologue of the SAG Awards. Last year, Owens went viral after a fan posted a photo of him on Twitter, shaming him for working at a local Trader Joes to make ends meet while working as an actor. “So, somewhere in the middle of the road of my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt,” Owens said. “But instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at a local Trader Joe’s to see if I could hang in there with my career. And, um, it’s actually worked out pretty well. I’m Geoffrey Owens and I am an actor.”