Dr. Hasna Muhammad Talks UNCF Scholarship Program

| 07.05.18
Dr. Hasna Muhammad, daughter of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee, discussed the Ossie Davis scholarship fund with the TJMS. Since the scholarship was introduced in 2007, over $50,000 has been awarded to students.

In conjunction with Ossie’s 100th birthday, the Ossie Davis Centennial Scholarship will be open to graduate students and they will give a larger sum of money to one student, instead of separating it between multiple students.

The scholarship is awarded to HBCU students based on their commitment to service and activism to address the concerns of humanity. To qualify for the scholarship the students must be enrolled in an HBCU, have 3.0 GPA and demonstrate efforts in activism.

The purpose of the scholarship is to not only help students “get in and to get through school,” but to help them “really contribute to society in a way that’s going to counter a lot of the things that are going on today,” said Dr. Muhammad.

To apply use the link: Ossie Davis Scholarship 

