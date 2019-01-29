Arsenio Hall feels comedy has gotten so serious now and there is no freedom to say what you want. People actually get offended by Trump jokes and Nancy Pelosi jokes. He has seen clubs where people get angry and run at the stage and throw things!
As far a the Super Bowl, he’s not watching. But, he does thin Travis Scott needs to be careful because if he does something CBS doesn’t like they can ruin his career “like they did Janet.” And he loves Gladys Knight so much that he won”t even say anything about her involvement.
You can Catch Arsenio at the Raleigh Improv this weekend.
One thought on “Arsenio Hall: Comedy Has Gotten So Serious”
