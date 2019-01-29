Arsenio Hall: Comedy Has Gotten So Serious

If You Missed It
| 01.29.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Arsenio Hall feels comedy has gotten so serious now and there is no freedom to say what you want. People actually get offended by Trump jokes and Nancy Pelosi jokes. He has seen clubs where people get angry and run at the stage and throw things!

As far a the Super Bowl, he’s not watching. But, he does thin Travis Scott needs to be careful because if he does something CBS doesn’t like they can ruin his career “like they did Janet.” And he loves Gladys Knight so much that he won”t even say anything about her involvement.

You can Catch Arsenio at the Raleigh Improv this weekend.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Arsenio Hall , comedy , super bowl

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

One thought on “Arsenio Hall: Comedy Has Gotten So Serious

  1. yasir on said:

    Fantastic My last month paycheck was for 11000 dollars… All i did was simple online work from comfort at home for 3-4 hours/day that I got from this agency I discovered over the internet and they paid me for it 95 bucks every hour…
    Try it yourself .See More

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close