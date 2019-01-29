CLOSE
News
HomeNewsTop News

Arkansas Man Why Tried To Steal A Plane To Get To OTRII Show Pleads Guilty

Leave a comment

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) — A 19-year-old Arkansas man has pleaded guilty to trying to steal a commercial plane so he could fly to Chicago to attend a Beyonce concert.

The Texarkana Gazette reports that Zemarcuis Scott of Texarkana pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted theft of property and commercial burglary, and was sentenced to five years of probation.

Authorities have said Scott was found July 4 inside the cockpit of an American Eagle jet at Texarkana Regional Airport and that he had hoped to fly to an out-of-state concert.

He has no training as a pilot. Police have said he told investigators he thought piloting the plane would involve little more than pushing buttons and pulling levers.

In December, he was found mentally competent to stand trial.

Authorities say the 44-seat jet wasn’t damaged.

Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft
20 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Arkansas , beyonce fan , stolen plane , superfan

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close