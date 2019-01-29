LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Police dispatchers are trained to deal with a number of situations, and a dispatcher in Indiana had to know her numbers when a boy called 911 seeking help with his homework.
Lafayette Police dispatcher Antonia Bundy answered the call from the boy, who said he had “a bad day at school.” It seemed the boy had “tons of homework” before the dispatcher narrowed down that he was having trouble with fractions.
An audio recording of the call posted on Twitter shows how the dispatcher helped the child solve the equation: three-fourths plus one-fourth. She had him take out a piece of paper to figure out the answer: one.
The boy thanked the dispatcher and apologized for calling 911.
Police say they don’t recommend calling 911 for homework help.
One thought on “911 Dispatcher Helps Boy With His Fractions Homework”
You never No the magnitude you can have on a person life or what he was going thur. He reach out to whay he felt was his last hope. We really need to help people and make conversation to see we people heads are. This child was hurting and no one pick up on it until he picked up the phone. He stated he had a bad day some kids don’t talk about their bad days and some parents or sibling don’t ASK we must do BETTER looking out for each other in such a STRESSFUL WORLD ESPECIALLY OUR CHILDREN…THEIR STRESS IS REAL…REAL ENOUGH TO CALL 911.♥️